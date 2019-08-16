Teams: More changes for Dons, Dusty back
UNDER-fire Essendon coach John Worsfold has rung the changes for Saturday's clash against Fremantle in Perth as Richmond superstar Dustin Martin heads the list of the inclusions for Round 22.
After a disastrous 104-point loss to the Western Bulldogs last weekend, the Bombers have made five changes for the defining battle against the Dockers.
In a major boost, the injury-hit Bombers welcome back defender Michael Hurley after surgery on his AC joint last month alongside Darcy Parish, Brayden Ham, Adam Saad and Aaron Francis.
Dylan Clarke, Ben McNeice, Mark Baguley, David Myers and Josh Begley have all been omitted from the team that had 21 straight goals kicked against it last week.
Collingwood has named mid-season recruit John Noble for Saturday's clash against the Crows in Adelaide.
Noble comes into the side after recovering from a calf injury and impressing in the VFL.
Noble replaces youngster Josh Daicos who has been listed as omitted after recovering from a concussion sustained against Melbourne last week.
Adelaide co-captain Rory Sloane says he will play in the must-win game despite copping a bad knock to his right eye last weekend.
The Crows have brought in Paul Seedsman and Reilly O'Brien for Andy Otten and Rory Atkins, who have both been omitted.
Struggling Melbourne has made five changes for Friday night's clash against Sydney at the MCG, three of which were injury-enforced.
The Demons have brought in Marty Hore, Billy Stretch, Charlie Spargo and Alex Neal-Bullen, while 19-year-old Kade Chandler has been named to make his AFL debut.
The Demons lost Steven May (hamstring) for the season and Oscar McDonald (ankle) and Harrison Petty (groin) pulled up sore from last week's loss to Collingwood.
Oskar Baker and Jayden Hunt have been omitted from the team.
Kieren Jack has been recalled to the Swans' line-up for the injured Zak Jones.
Richmond has named Martin for Sunday's big clash against West Coast at the MCG after he withdrew from last week's match against Carlton with general soreness.
Martin was one of four inclusions in the Richmond squad alongside Jake Aarts, Ivan Soldo and mid-season draftee Marlion Pickett for a potential Tigers' debut.
As flagged earlier in the week, Hawthorn has named four-time premiership player Jarryd Roughead for a farewell game at the MCG on Sunday against the Gold Coast.
The veteran forward is one of five inclusions in the Hawks' squad alongside Jack Scrimshaw, Ben McEvoy, Jack Gunston and Harry Morrison, while Mitchell Lewis is out injured.
HARRIS OUT FOR PAYBACK
For Harris Andrews, games and personal opponents don't get any bigger than what awaits him at the Gabba on Saturday.
The Lions take on Geelong in a top-of-the-table clash and Andrews' battle with powerhouse Cat forward Tom Hawkins will be a key factor in determining who walks away with a top two spot sewn up.
The last time they played the Cats mauled the Lions by 42 points and Hawkins booted seven goals on a rusty looking Andrews in his first game back after a four week lay-off with concussion.
Having spent the early ears of his career playing for a battling side that was regularly on the end of some big hidings, he has a handful of personal ledgers he wants to square with some of the game's best forwards.
Hawkins is one of them.
"He is right up there and he has had my measure a few times across my career,'' he said.
"He is a big-game player and his sheer size allows him to protect the drop of the ball are really well and the Cats' players do a good job of kicking to his advantage.
"So it is a great challenge for me, but I think we have done a really good job of helping each other out this season in defence and I know support will be there if I need it.''
Meanwhile, Gold Coast will be without Jack Martin on Sunday due to a sore knee, while Anthony Miles will also miss with an ankle injury.
Brad Scheer, Peter Wright, Jordan Murdoch, George Horlin-Smith and Aaron Young come on to an extended bench.
MELBOURNE v SYDNEY
Friday 16 August, 7.50pm at the MCG
DEMONS
B: Hibberd, Frost, Lever
HB: Jones, Hore, Salem
C: Dunkley, Viney, Stretch
HF: C. Wagner, Fritsch, Harmes
F: Lewis, Melksham, Petracca
FOLL: Gawn, Brayshaw, Oliver
I/C: Spargo, Kennedy-Harris, Neal-Bullen, Chandler
EMG: Preuss, Hunt, Lockhart, Keilty
IN: Hore, Stretch, Spargo, Neal-Bullen, Chandler
OUT: Baker (omitted), Hunt (omitted), May (injured), O. McDonald (injured), Petty (injured)
SWANS
B: Mills, Rampe, Aliir
HB: Lloyd, McCartin, Dawson
C: Heeney, Hewett, Florent
HF: Ronke, Blakey, Papley
F: Jack, Reid, Menzel
FOLL: McLean, Kennedy, Parker
I/C: Clarke, Fox, Bell, Rowbottom
EMG: Amartey, Melican, Stoddart, Rose
IN: Jack
OUT: Jones (injured)
CARLTON v ST KILDA
Saturday 17 August, 1.45pm at the MCG
BLUES
B: Newman, Plowman, Thomas
HB: Setterfield, Weitering, Simpson
C: Murphy, Cripps, O'Brien
HF: Casboult, McKay, Silvagni
F: Fisher, Kennedy, McGovern
FOLL: Kreuzer, E. Curnow, Walsh
I/C: Petrevski-Seton, Dow, Deluca, Gibbons
EMG: Goddard, Phillips, Fasolo, Lang
IN: Kennedy, Dow
OUT: Jones (injured), Lang (omitted)
SAINTS
B: Savage, Brown, Paton
HB: Newnes, Carlisle, Clark
C: Billings, Ross, Hannebery
HF: Hind, Bruce, Steele
F: Lonie, Membrey, Long
FOLL: Marshall, Sinclair, Acres
I/C: Steven, Dunstan, Battle, Wilkie
EMG: Phillips, Rice, Langlands, Rowe
IN: Brown
OUT: Coffield (injured)
BRISBANE LIONS v GEELONG
Saturday 17 August, 2.10pm at the Gabba
LIONS
B: Hodge, Andrews, Adams
HB: Witherden, Gardiner, Rich
C: McCarthy, Zorko, Robinson
HF: Cameron, Hipwood, McCluggage
F: McInerney, McStay, Berry
FOLL: Martin, Neale, Lyons
I/C: Christensen, Rayner, Bailey, Answerth
EMG: Walker, Cox, Lester, Lyons
Unchanged
CATS
B: Bews, Blicavs, Taylor
HB: Tuohy, Kolodjashnij, O'Connor
C: Duncan, Stewart, Dangerfield
HF: Ablett, Henry, C. Guthrie
F: Dahlhaus, Hawkins, Atkins
FOLL: Ratugolea, J. Selwood, Kelly
I/C: Henderson, Parfitt, Miers, Narkle
EMG: Parsons, Menegola, S. Selwood, Stanley
IN: O'Connor
OUT: Menegola (omitted)
ADELAIDE v COLLINGWOOD
Saturday 17 August, 4.35pm at Adelaide Oval
CROWS
B: Laird, Talia, Brown
HB: Kelly, Hartigan, Mackay
C: Seedsman, B. Crouch, Milera
HF: Smith, Walker, Lynch
F: Jacobs, Fogarty, Betts
FOLL: O'Brien, M. Crouch, Sloane
I/C: Knight, Gibbs, Douglas, Murphy
EMG: Greenwood, Jones, Otten, Himmelberg
IN: Seedsman, O'Brien
OUT: Atkins, Otten (both omitted)
MAGPIES
B: Greenwood, Scharenberg, Howe
HB: Crisp, Madgen, Maynard
C: Phillips, Pendlebury, Mayne
HF: Brown, Mihocek, Hoskin-Elliott
F: Elliott, Roughead, Sidebottom
FOLL: Grundy, Treloar, Adams
I/C: Noble, Thomas, Varcoe, Wills
EMG: Brown, Crocker, Daicos, Keane
IN: Noble
OUT: Daicos (omitted)
NORTH MELBOURNE v PORT ADELAIDE
Saturday 17 August, 7.25pm at Marvel Stadium
KANGAROOS
B: Williams, Thompson, Pittard
HB: Macmillan, Tarrant, Ahern
C: Simpkin, Higgins, Polec
HF: Anderson, Larkey, Garner
F: Ziebell, Brown, Zurhaar
FOLL: Goldstein, Thomas, Cunnington
I/C: Dumont, Atley, Durdin, Turner
EMG: Hrovat, Wood, Campbell, Hosie
IN: Durdin
OUT: Wood (omitted)
POWER
B: Houston, Clurey, Bonner
HB: Hartlett, Jonas, Byrne-Jones
C: Westhoff, Rockliff, Amon
HF: R. Gray, Dixon, S. Gray
F: Marshall, Ladhams, Rozee
FOLL: Ryder, Wines, Boak
I/C: Broadbent, Butters, Powell-Pepper, Burton
EMG: Sutcliffe, Drew, McKenzie, Lycett
IN: Butters, Burton
OUT: Duursma (injured), Sutcliffe (omitted)
FREMANTLE v ESSENDON
Saturday 17 August, 8.10pm at Perth Stadium
DOCKERS
B: Duman, Hamling, Blakely
HB: Hughes, Logue, Tucker
C: B. Hill, Conca, Langdon
HF: Brayshaw, Walters, Switkowski
F: McCarthy, Darcy, Ballantyne
FOLL: Sandilands, Fyfe, Mundy
I/C: Cerra, Schultz, Crowden, Matera
EMG: Banfield, Bewley, Carter, Colyer
IN: McCarthy, Ballantyne
OUT: Carter, Banfield (both omitted)
BOMBERS
B: Hurley, Hooker, Gleeson
HB: McKenna, Ambrose, Redman
C: McDonald-Tipungwuti, Merrett, McGrath
HF: Parish, McKernan, Langford
F: Zaharakis, Brown, Stringer
FOLL: Z. Clarke, Shiel, Heppell
I/C: Ham, Saad, Fantasia, Francis
EMG: Begley, D. Clarke, Zerk-Thatcher, McNiece
IN: Hurley, Parish, Ham, Saad, Francis
OUT: D. Clarke, McNiece, Baguley, Myers, Begley (all omitted)
RICHMOND v WEST COAST
Sunday 18 August, 1.10pm at the MCG
TIGERS
B: Astbury, Broad, Grimes
HB: Houli, Vlastuin, Short
C: Ellis, Prestia, Caddy
HF: Rioli, Castagna, Lambert
F: Graham, Lynch, Riewoldt
FOLL: Nankervis, Edwards, Martin
I/C (from): Ross, Bolton, Aarts, Chol, Stack, Soldo, Baker, Pickett
IN: Martin, Aarts, Soldo, Pickett
OUT: Nil
EAGLES
B: Sheppard, Barrass, Schofield
HB: Hurn, McGovern, Jetta
C: Redden, Shuey, Sheed
HF: Rioli, Darling, Ryan
F: Cripps, Kennedy, Allen
FOLL: Hickey, Yeo, Gaff
I/C (from): Waterman, Masten, Vardy, Petruccelle, Nelson, Hutchings, Rotham, Cameron
IN: Masten, Vardy, Rotham, Cameron
OUT: Nil
GWS GIANTS v WESTERN BULLDOGS
Sunday 18 August, 3.20pm at Giants Stadium
GIANTS
B: Kennedy, Davis, Shaw
HB: Perryman, Haynes, Keeffe
C: Whitfield, Taranto, Kelly
HF: De Boer, Himmelberg, Daniels
F: Hill, Tomlinson, Reid
FOLL: Mumford, Greene, Williams
I/C (from): Cumming, Bonar, Simpson, Hately, Corr, Sproule, Caldwell, Stein
IN: Kelly, de Boer, Himmelberg, Cumming, Sproule, Corr
OUT: Deledio, Cameron (both injured)
BULLDOGS
B: Duryea, Trengove, Crozier
HB: Johannisen, Cordy, Wood
C: Hunter, Bontempelli, Richards
HF: Dale, Schache, Lloyd
F: Smith, Naughton, Dickson
FOLL: English, Dunkley, Macrae
I/C (from): Suckling, Le. Young, West, McLean, Lipinski, Porter, Hayes, La. Young
IN: Le. Young, West, Porter, La. Young
OUT: Nil
HAWTHORN v GOLD COAST
Sunday 18 August, 4.40pm at Marvel Stadium
HAWKS
B: Jiath, Frawley, Sicily
HB: Hardwick, Stratton, Burgoyne
C: Henderson, O'Meara, Scully
HF: Puopolo, O'Brien, Smith
F: Breust, Roughead, Hanrahan
FOLL: Ceglar, Shiels, Worpel
I/C (from): Nash, Scrimshaw, Wingard, McEvoy, Cousins, Gunston, Howe, Morrison
IN: Roughead, Scrimshaw, McEvoy, Gunston, Morrison
OUT: Lewis (injured)
SUNS
B: Lukosius, Graham, Harbrow
HB: Ballard, Burgess, Weller
C: Hanley, Bowes, Fiorini
HF: Sexton, Day, Miller
F: Lemmens, King, Ainsworth
FOLL: Witts, Swallow, MacPherson
I/C (from): Dawson, Heron, Horlin-Smith, Murdoch, Rischitelli, Scheer, Wright, Martin
IN: Horlin-Smith, Murdoch, Scheer, Wright, Martin
OUT: Miles (injured)