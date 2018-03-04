Menu
Tears over bail refusal

The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times
Jessica Lamb
by

NATALIE Jane Watkins couldn't contain her sobs as her bail application was refused on Monday and she realised she would remain in prison.

Appearing by video link in Proserpine Magistrates Court, the Cannonvale woman was originally granted bail on charges of possession, supplying and trafficking of dangerous drugs last year.

However the court heard it was only 17 days later that drugs and utensils in her home.

PD Law's Elizabeth Smith said the 28-year-old has found prison life 'difficult', has used her time inside to dry out from her drug habits and had a local chef apprenticeship and house she could return to.

Magistrate Simon Young however was not convinced he could impress bail conditions which would keep Watkins from re-offending.

"She seems to think she can slot back into the community where she is charged with very serious offences against that community,” Magistrate Young said.

Topics:  cannonvale drugs proserpine magistrates court whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Local Partners