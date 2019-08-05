Technical glitch behind Moylan knockout drama

Cronulla's Matt Moylan is attended to by the Sharks trainer after copping a hit from Sam Burgess. Credit: Fox Sports

A breakdown in NRL technology meant Cronulla star Matt Moylan played for more than 10 minutes on Saturday night after suffering what NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler labelled an "obvious knockout".

The NRL has confirmed that a technical glitch was behind a controversial decision to allow Moylan to remain on the field after he was hit high by South Sydney skipper Sam Burgess.

While Burgess was placed on report for the incident in the fourth minute, and has since received a grade two high tackle charge, Moylan played on for more than 10 minutes before being replaced for a HIA.

During the time he stayed on the field, the Sharks fullback set up a try in what would eventually be a 39-24 upset win over the Bunnies.

Speaking on Channel 9's Wide World of Sports, Fittler suggested the entire incident had been "totally mishandled".

However, an NRL spokesperson suggested that Moylan was able to play on because the sideline technology used to replay potential HIA incidents went offline at Shark Park for an estimated 13 minutes.

As a result, the Cronulla club doctor could not review replays of the hit.

The NRL said that given Moylan subsequently passed the on-field testing conducted by a Sharks trainer, he was ­allowed to remain on the field.

As soon as the sideline technology came back online, however, and the Cronulla doctor was able to see a replay, Moylan was immediately ordered off the field for a HIA.

Moylan then passed his tests and was allowed back into the game.

Speaking about the incident, Fittler said: "I think the situation was totally mishandled.

"I thought it looked obvious that Matt was knocked out straight away. You didn't have to go too far to see that.

Matt Moylan played for more than 10 minutes after suffering an “obvious knockout”.

"I think the second replay showed you that he closed his eyes and he was gone before he hit the ground.

"Matt Moylan to last 13 minutes after that … he actually threw a pass that led to a try, (which) was I thought ­ridiculous.

"You can tell straight away he was knocked out."

In response, the NRL said: "There was an incident with the sideline injury surveillance technology.

"As soon as the communication was restored, the club doctor reviewed the vision and Matt Moylan was removed from the field for a head injury assessment."

Fittler, who made his comments before the malfunction was revealed, said that Burgess should have immediately been more harshly penalised.

"He should have been put in the sin bin," Fittler said. "It was a blatant high shot."