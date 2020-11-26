Technicolour journals tackle one of life’s big questions

Sharon Dawn (Dewsbury) has launched a series of journals set to harness people's creativity to help them find happiness. Picture: Laura Thomas

Sharon Dawn (Dewsbury) has launched a series of journals set to harness people's creativity to help them find happiness. Picture: Laura Thomas

THE pursuit of happiness is one of life's biggest challenges, but one Whitsunday artist hopes her series of technicolour journals will help people discover what makes them tick.

Sharon Dawn (Dewsbury) has always had a knack for art, but it wasn't until later in life that she started making a living out of her creativity.

"I couldn't get past the blank page, I couldn't get past my own lack of confidence to do it, so I didn't," she said.

Collaboration with other artists and a whole lot of trial and error culminated in what is now a major part of Ms Dawn's life.

After several exhibitions and classes, she has now launched an exciting new venture that encourages people to channel their creativity through self reflection.

The Rainbow Vision journals are a series of eight books with prompts to help people bare all on the pages to get to the crux of what makes them happy.

The journals are filled with spaces for creative expression, which Ms Dawn said sat within even the most cynical of people.

"I think everybody is creative, they just don't believe it," she said.

"I don't think it matters whether you're drawing or painting or building a business or doing a garden or whatever it is, you're creating.

"It doesn't matter what it is, (being creative) is becoming really comfortable with who you are and really loving that uniqueness about you."

The first two journals have been released with the third to follow in early 2021.

True to their name, they follow the colours of the rainbow with the red journal dealing with themes of the heart and how to "follow your heart and find bliss without reliving your past".

The orange journal tackles experiences and helps people nut out what path they want to take regardless of time and money.

"The real goal with all of them is finding your happiness and connecting with your happiness and having a space for that," Ms Dawn said.

"It's really easy to glide through life and be reactive and do what people think you should do or what the Jones' are doing and be that busy that you don't put the time into looking at what makes you happy.

"As soon as we get to that point of loving and accepting who we are, happiness just falls after that."

The journals are available in hardcover and paperback and through a PDF where people can create their own journal using the prompts.

After a tough year for small businesses and with Christmas just weeks away, Ms Dawn hoped people would turn to the creative talents of the Whitsundays for the perfect festive gift.

"One of the biggest things I've always loved about Airlie Beach is that we all chose to be here," she said.

"We're only just getting that generation coming through where people were born and bred here … Airlie Beach itself was a chosen place.

"We have all these amazing people from incredible backgrounds who are here doing totally different things because they just wanted to be here.

"We've all got dreams and we've all got bills, and we just want to be happy so support your locals, always.

"Happiness is the best gift you can give yourself, it's the best gift you can give your family and your friends."

