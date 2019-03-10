Technology provides crucial support

CUTTING EDGE: Bowen doctor Sarah Delahaye displays a new model of health care that will allow elderly patients to be treated at home.

A NEW model of health care allowing elderly patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their homes has been rolled out at Bowen Hospital.

The model, titled Ageing in Place, will provide after-hour support to patients when regular practitioners are not available to assist.

Communicating via video conference, the model will allow nurses at Murroona Gardens and Cunningham Villas to link up with doctors at Bowen Hospital to carry out assessments.

Bowen Hospital director of nursing Julie Minogue said the new system would ensure residents of Bowen's aged care homes don't have to be transported to hospital unless it is required.

"It means the aged care facility doesn't have to call an ambulance, and run the risk of them staying at hospital for hours waiting to be transported back,” she said.

"Often times by coming to hospital they risk infection and anyone with even the slightest amount of dementia gets thrown by being here with all the lights and the noise, which is very distressing for some people.

"Their relatives often can't be here to reassure them so it can be a strange environment.

"Now they can stay in their beds, and their family members can sit with them.”

Mrs Minogue said the system would take a great deal of pressure of hospital staff, particularly after hours when resources are at a minimum. She said conditions such as urinary tract infections and sudden changes in temperature, which are common among elderly patients, can be treated faster and more efficiently.

Murroona Gardens director of nursing Megan Murray said the model will enable nursing staff to acquire out-of-hours emergency medical care for the residents in a timely manner.

"There are occasions when the services of GPs are not available for our residents, which sometimes delays medical treatment or results in an unnecessary transfer to the Emergency Department of Bowen Hospital,” she said.

"This innovative Telehealth project will assist our staff to ensure consumers have access to the right care at the right time in the right place - their home.”

The new model will operate from 4pm until 10pm every night and from 8am to 10pm on weekends.