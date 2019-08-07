Technology to make up for shrinking workforce

Construction Skills Queensland director of innovation Robert Sobyra talks with GW3's interim CEO Kylie Porter at the Ozcare worksite at Alexandra St, Mackay.

MACKAY'S housing market is showing signs of recovery that cannot be denied. Factors show that development, commercial and residential, will improve throughout Mackay.

While the majority of regions throughout Queensland are in freefall when it comes to home builds, the Mackay Whitsunday region leads the pack with a steady increase at 8.4 per cent. Housing prices are also enjoying a slow and steady increase of one per cent and rental vacancy rates hover below three per cent.

Construction Skills Queensland director of innovation Robert Sobyra said while encouraging signals of an economy on the mend should be lauded, it was important to recognise challenges facing the construction industry.

"Australia's ageing population is having huge implications on the construction workforce,” Mr Sobrya said.

"In the '80s the construction workforce made up about 20 per cent of the population, today it makes up about 16 per cent and by 2050 it will make up only 13 per cent.

"What this means is the construction industry is producing more projects with fewer workers.”

Mr Sobrya said the construction industry required a paradigm shift in order to continue producing more with a shrinking workforce.

"Technology will start to penetrate the industry to make it more productive. More off-site, pre-fabricated construction will take place and automation construction of components will occur within factories,” Mr Sobrya said.

As commercial and residential development takes off in the region Mr Sobrya said he had little doubt the local skills shortage compounding the national skills shortage would remain a major issue.

