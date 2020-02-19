‘Teddy bear’ dad mourned after sudden death

Loved ones are mourning Golden Beach man Michael Wilde who died suddenly last week.

A BELOVED Sunshine Coast father's sudden and unexpected death last left his family perplexed and his heartbroken widow in financial turmoil.

Golden Beach man Michael Wilde died in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, February 8 aged just 62.

Son-in-law Stuart Bramham said Mr Wilde had been complaining of stomach pains assuming it was food poisoning.

About 2am that morning Mr Bramham said he was found by his wife and daughter "slumped" against the toilet wall "completely unresponsive".

"They were doing CPR for a long time, maybe 10 minutes until the paramedics came, who worked on him for 40 minutes," Mr Bramham said.

"He was placed on life support and moved into the ICU where they told us his pancreas had inflamed.

"The doctors think his pancreas became infected and passed through his organs and his body shut down."

Mr Wilde leaves behind children Meg, Jae and Hayley, wife Dee and seven grandchildren, Oliver, Ethan, Bruce, Joshua, Madison, Kiara and Kovu.

Alisha, Meg, Dee, Michael and Jae Wilde and Hayley and Stuart Bramham sharing a moment together as a family.

His daughter Hayley said her father had the "tough, cranky" exterior outlook of an ex-bikie, but deep down was the "most loveable teddy bear".

Hayley described him as a "sweetheart" who she connected with most over their shared love of food.

"He loved his food and loved his coffee, especially with mum," Hayley said.

"I'm a chef and I definitely got my love of food from him.

"We would always go out and eat far more than the average person.

"Just the laughing and sharing. We connected over that so much."

Mr Bramham said he'd taken the responsibility to try and ease Dee's financial burden and created a Gofundme Page to help her out. It can be found at Wilde Family - Financial Support.

"Dee is only able to work part time, and I looked at her savings and don't think she will last too long, maybe 10 weeks," he said.

"And she's too proud to ask for help. But she needs it.

"Mike was actually in between jobs which put a lot of stress on him."

Mr Bramham said his death still hasn't sunk in despite him being farewelled with a funeral on Monday.

"As soon as the family go home, that's when it will hit the hardest," he said.

"He was such a funny character. A massive family man, a proud man.

"He will be missed."