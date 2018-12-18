‘Pointless’: Boy, 17, jailed for 18 years

Victoria police forensics examine the area where Paul Costa was found murdered. Picture: Joe Castro/AAP

ON THE last night of his life, Paul Costa dressed in a "beautiful suit and new shoes", asked his mother if he looked good, then set out in Melbourne.

His parents thought the 43-year-old must have had "an appointment with a lovely girl".

But on the night of July 2 last year, Mr Costa became an innocent victim of a carjacking gone wrong at the hands of five youths.

The boys wanted to steal Mr Costa's four-wheel drive to use as a getaway car in a supermarket robbery.

But during the assault, the youngest of the group - a 16-year-old boy - stabbed the father-of-four through the neck.

The stab cut through Mr Costa's thyroid artery, causing significant bleeding. The back seat of his car was soaked in blood.

The young assailants carried Mr Costa, dressed impeccably in a designer Ermenegildo Zegna suit, and left him below a tree at Dunstan Reserve at Brunswick West.

Paul Costa, 43, was found dead in Melbourne park where teens had left him.

Four of the assailants later pleaded guilty to aggravated carjacking, while the killer pleaded not guilty to murder.

A jury convicted him in September.

On Tuesday, the boy - who cannot be named due to his age - was jailed by the Supreme Court for 18 years.

"This is a tragic and pointless loss of life caused by you," the sentencing judge said. "Mr Costa could not have been a more innocent victim."

Speaking outside court, Mr Costa's father, Alessandro Costa, said he didn't understand why "such a young man" would commit murder.

"Just for the sake of a car, killing a person, I think is ridiculous, outrageous. I don't have words to explain why they would do that," he told reporters.

The boy, who is now 17, must serve at least 14 years before he is eligible for parole.