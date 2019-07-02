Teen allegedly swindled thousands from theme park

A Gold Coast teenager has been arrested after she allegedly swindled one of our most popular theme parks out of an eye-watering amount of money.

Police arrested the 19-year-old woman in late June following a lengthy investigation into the worker, who it will be alleged was operating a cash register at Sea World and stole around $19,000 over a five month period.

In a statement Gold Coast police said they would allege the teen was stealing large sums of cash, before being arrested on June 23.

"Following an investigation by the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch a woman was arrested and charged on Sunday June 23, 2019 after money was stolen from a business at Main Beach," the statement read.

Sea World

"It is alleged a woman who had been employed at the business had been stealing large sums of money from the cash register during her shifts between December 1, 2018 and April 6, 2019.

"It is alleged the woman stole around $19,000.

"A 19-year-old Labrador woman has been charged with stealing as a clerk and is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on July 22, 2019."

