Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink
Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink
Crime

Teen arrested for threatening man with knife at Centrelink

by Sarah Matthews
19th Jan 2021 8:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER has been arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink.

According to NT Police, the 17-year-old allegedly threatened a 30-year-old man with a knife just after 3.30pm.

Police attended and found the 17-year-old nearby with a large hunting knife down the front of his shorts.

He was charged with aggravated assault and going armed in public and was bailed to appear in Youth Court at a later date.

 

 

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Centrelink

More Stories

court crime knife crime threatening behaviour

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday man’s shed fire leads police straight to drugs

        Premium Content Whitsunday man’s shed fire leads police straight to drugs

        Crime Officers responded to the blaze but made a ‘chance discovery’ that landed a man in court.

        Man suffers suspected irukandji sting in Whitsundays

        Premium Content Man suffers suspected irukandji sting in Whitsundays

        News He was stung on the hand and has been taken to a medical centre for treatment.

        'Unpredictable' Kimi weakens, but locals not off the hook

        Premium Content 'Unpredictable' Kimi weakens, but locals not off the hook

        Weather Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kimi has weakened to a tropical low

        Renewable energy projects to ‘create 2500 job years’ in CQ

        Premium Content Renewable energy projects to ‘create 2500 job years’ in CQ

        Careers Mackay and Isaac are tipped to benefit most from a ‘turbocharged’ rollout