News

BIKE CRASH: Teen airlifted to Brisbane in serious condition

Rhylea Millar
4th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
A TEENAGE trail bike rider has been seriously injured after he was involved in a high-speed crash.

The boy has been flown to Brisbane and was last reported in a serious but stable condition.

Emergency crews attended to the boy yesterday at 1.30pm, after the boy lost control and crashed into a tree.

He was riding with his family at the time, southwest of Bundaberg.

 

Crews from the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter and paramedics from QAS treated the boy for multiple injuries.

He was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Bundaberg News Mail

