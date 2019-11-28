Teen champion smashes personal best time to win triathlon

THE only way is up for young Proserpine triathlete Emma Hogan, who took out the women's crown in the Hamilton Island Triathlon, on Saturday.

At just 19, Ms Hogan blitzed the course, including a 750m swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5km run. Leading from the gun, with her strong swim establishing a healthy advantage over the field, she romped home in a personal best time for that course of one hour, 14 minutes and 41 seconds.

Now training under two-time triathlon world champion Emma Carney, in Melbourne, Ms Hogan still loves coming back to the place she calls home, especially when there's a triathlon in her sights.

WINNER: Triathlete Emma Hogan during the 2019 Hamilton Island Event.

Ms Hogan grew up in Proserpine, attending Proserpine State High School and helping her parents out in their business, Proserpine Pies and Pastries, during holidays. Having already entered the Hamilton Island Triathlon twice as a teenager, winning it on her third attempt was particularly gratifying.

"I definitely felt a lot stronger on the bike,” Ms Hogan, who trains twice a day, seven days a week, said.

"Because it's a local race, it's a really good one to win. Because I have done it a few times, to come back and get the win, is really exciting. It's a big one to tick off but I'd like to defend it. I will enter again next year, hopefully, if it fits in with all my other races.”

Ms Hogan, who describes herself as determined and head strong, is also studying part-time for a Bachelor of Science, at Melbourne University.

She is currently doing the 2XU triathlon series in Melbourne - a six-race series that is "really good prep” for her triathlon season, which starts in February, in terms of the bigger races overseas.

"The first 2XU race was last weekend, and I won the women's elite category, and the races run into January, so it's a good lead-in to the season.”

Despite things taking off for the young athlete, there is still no place like home.

"I come back as often as I can - it's so lovely and I enjoy coming home and seeing everyone...and my dog! I am hoping to be back for Christmas - I still have to help out in the bakery when I'm there!”