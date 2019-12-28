Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen charged after allegedly threatening security with knife

by Emily Halloran
28th Dec 2019 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly pointing a knife at security guards and kicking two police officers in the head at a busy Gold Coast Shopping Centre yesterday.

Police were called to Australia Fair Shopping Centre, on Marine Parade in Southport, at 10.45am.

It is alleged the 13-year-old teen was causing a disturbance and when the centre's security guards became involved, he produced a knife and made threats.

The incident happened at Australia Fair Shopping Centre. Photo: Tim Marsden
The incident happened at Australia Fair Shopping Centre. Photo: Tim Marsden

Police attended and arrested the boy.

It is alleged while they were putting him into the police car, he became violent and kicked two officers in the head.

The teen has been charged with armed to cause fear, wilful damage, obstruct to police, and two counts of assault to police.

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

More Stories

Show More
charges court crime editors picks juvenile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The biggest cases in Mackay courts in 2019

        premium_icon The biggest cases in Mackay courts in 2019

        Crime It has been a massive year for the Mackay courthouse with a number of high-profile cases playing out within its walls.

        Rain welcomed by farmers hoping for more this weekend

        premium_icon Rain welcomed by farmers hoping for more this weekend

        News The rain that has fallen since Thursday night has been welcomed by the region’s...

        Year that was: 20 stories that shaped the Whitsundays

        premium_icon Year that was: 20 stories that shaped the Whitsundays

        News Take a look at the stories that moved the Whitsundays in 2019.

        ‘Climate policy is all smoke and mirrors’

        premium_icon ‘Climate policy is all smoke and mirrors’

        Letters to the Editor ‘Australia wants to use creative accounting to meet its greenhouse gas targets’