Teen charged after car swiped from Bowen aged care facility

A teenager has been charged after a car was allegedly stolen from a Bowen aged care facility. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A TEENAGER has been charged with burglary and other offences after a car was allegedly stolen from a Bowen aged care facility.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said offenders climbed through an open window at a unit at Murroona Gardens overnight on Monday.

Police will allege car keys were taken from inside the unit and then used to steal a Mitsubishi Magna.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said early on Tuesday morning, police saw the stolen vehicle driving around Bowen and recognised the teen behind the wheel.

The driver allegedly sped off, but police found the 14-year-old boy later that morning and arrested him.

He is facing five charges including burglary, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evading police.

He was expected to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon.