Police at Helensvale State School during a lockdown yesterday.
Crime

Teen charged over school bomb threat

by Talisa Eley
3rd Apr 2019 10:29 AM
A teenager has been charged over a bomb hoax which saw a Gold Coast primary school thrown into lockdown yesterday morning.

Police moved swiftly to arrest the 17-year-old boy from the northern Gold Coast overnight after he allegedly left a series of voicemails on the school's answering machine threatening to bomb Helensvale State School.

Police said four "incoherent" voice messages were sent to the school within a 10 minute period just after 10pm on Monday night.

The school was thrown into lockdown before being declared safe an hour and a half later.

Police at Helensvale State School this morning after a bomb threat was telephoned to the school.
The boy was charged with offences of bomb hoax, using a carriage service to make a threat and using carriage to menace, harass or cause offence.

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

bomb threat crime gold coast

