DEPRIVATION OF LIBERTY: An 18-year-old Cherbourg man has been charged with two offences following investigations by police. Picture: File
Crime

Teen charged over deprivation of liberty and serious assault

Sam Turner
8th Jul 2020 10:30 PM | Updated: 9th Jul 2020 6:08 AM
AN 18-year-old Cherbourg man has been charged following investigations into an alleged incident where a woman was held against her will and seriously assaulted at Cherbourg on Friday evening.

At around 7.30pm on July 3, the 18-year-old victims' family alerted police of an incident that had occurred, resulting in the woman having injuries to her head and face.

It will be alleged the woman was taken to a house in Cherbourg and was prohibited from leaving.

It will be alleged that over a period of 48 hours, she was assaulted on multiple occasions.

The 18-year-old man was located and arrested by Cherbourg Police and transported to Murgon Watchhouse where his bail was refused.

He appeared before Murgon Magistrates Court the following day where he received 18 months' probation.

cherbourg cherbourg man cherbourg police deprivation of liberty murgon magistrates court serious assault

