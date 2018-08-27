Menu
Login
A teenager has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead outside an apartment block in Sydney’s west. Picture: Jenny Evans
A teenager has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead outside an apartment block in Sydney’s west. Picture: Jenny Evans
Crime

Teen charged with ‘beating woman to death’

27th Aug 2018 3:26 AM

A TEENAGER has been charged with murdering a 64-year-old woman at a unit block in Sydney's west.

The woman was found seriously injured outside a Carramar apartment block on Saturday afternoon.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the apartments but could not revive her, and she died at the scene.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old Airds man after a short chase on foot and took him to Fairfield Police Station.

Forensic officers set up a crime scene.

Nine News reported that the much-loved Kristina Kalnic, who acted as strata manager for her block over the past nine months, had been beaten to death.

"She was a nice lady," a local told the network. "She would tell us - don't play in the front, there's cars everywhere - you know, be careful."

Imaueli Degei was ordered to remain in custody until October.

crime death editors picks police teen

Top Stories

    Local comes first in inaugural 10.5km Honeyeater trail run

    Local comes first in inaugural 10.5km Honeyeater trail run

    News TRAIL runners from all over Australia congregated at the Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday for the 12th Annual Run the Great Whitsunday Trail event.

    Junior cricket set to take off in October

    Junior cricket set to take off in October

    News Junior cricket set to take off in October

    Reserves fend off the Tigers

    Reserves fend off the Tigers

    News Reserves fend off the Tigers

    Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    News Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    Local Partners