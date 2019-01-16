Menu
A Mauritian teenager has been extradited back to NSW over charges of sexually assaulting a boy, 9
Teen charged with sex assault of boy, 9

16th Jan 2019 7:32 PM

AN 18-year-old man has been extradited from South Australia back to NSW to face charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy.

Police say the Mauritian man was a 17-year-old on holiday in Sydney when he allegedly twice raped a nine-year-old boy.

The alleged assaults took place in January 2017 at a home in western Sydney.

Police began investigating allegations in April 2017, and issued an arrest warrant last year while the accused was overseas.

A Mauritian teenager has been extradited back to NSW over charging him in Sydney with sexual intercourse with a child under ten. Picture: Channel 9.

The accused returned to Australia, flying into Adelaide last weekend, where police arrested him.

A magistrate granted NSW Police an application to extradite him, and he was taken to Mascot Police Station on Wednesday.

Police charged the teenager with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 and two counts of indecent assault of a person under the age of 16.

