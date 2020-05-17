Menu
A 17-year-old driver has been fined after crashing through a roundabout on Shute Harbour Rd. Photo: Samantha Sharp.
A 17-year-old driver has been fined after crashing through a roundabout on Shute Harbour Rd. Photo: Samantha Sharp.
Teen crashes ute through roundabout, nosedives into ditch

17th May 2020 7:02 PM
A TEENAGER has been fined after he crashed his ute at a roundabout on Shute Harbour Rd and nosedived the vehicle into a ditch. 

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said police were called to the crash about 5.15pm at the roundabout in front of Bunnings Warehouse in Airlie Beach.

The 17-year-old driver lost control of his ute at the roundabout, crashed through a roundabout sign and drove into the ditch, she said. 

He was not injured in the crash. 

The spokeswoman said the teen was issued with a fine for careless driving. 

The ute has now been removed from the ditch. 

