Postie saves teen from sex trafficking

by Madeline Farmer
6th Aug 2018 12:13 PM

A CALIFORNIA girl who claims she was trapped in a world of sex trafficking until recently, credits a South Sacramento postman with her rescue.

In June, Ivan Crisostomo, a postal carrier, heard a "desperate crying" coming from behind a tree. When he looked around, he saw 16-year-old Crystal Allen.

"She started to point to her arm, saying: 'They were putting things in me. They were putting things in me. They are coming to get me,'" Mr Crisostomo recalled Ms Allen telling him, according to FOX 40.

She then told Mr Crisostomo that she was able to escape her captors by jumping out of the car as they were driving through a neighbourhood, managing to grab a mobile phone on her way out.

Mr Crisostomo and Ms Allen used the phone to call the teen's mother, Stacy Ohman. Officials with the Sacramento Sheriff's Department were also called.

The postman said he stayed with the 16-year-old until authorities arrived.
The postman said he stayed with the 16-year-old until authorities arrived to take her to the hospital. She is now home with her family, CBS13 reported.

Ms Allen was allegedly "drugged, tortured and abused" for three months before she escaped, the news station reported.

"I just cried all the time and prayed that I'd get to see my mum again," the teen said.

It is not currently clear who her alleged captors are or how she became involved with them.

The teen and Mr Crisostomo were reunited on Thursday, when she thanked him for helping her.

"Ivan himself is a hero for saving me," Allen told FOX 40. "Even though he doesn't think it."

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished with permission.

editors picks

