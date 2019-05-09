Teen criminal told to 'grow up' after attention-seeking acts

PROBATION: Shane English, 19, appeared in Bundaberg District Court after setting newspapers alight outside of a Foodworks, stealing a bicycle and possessing a quantity of marijuana.

AN "IMMATURE" Bundaberg teen who stole bikes, smashed a servo window with an ice pick and set fire to $80 worth of newspapers told police he committed the crimes because he "wanted to be on the news".

Shane English, 19, pleaded guilty to wilful damage, entering a premises and committing an indictable offence and possessing marijuana.

The Bundaberg District Court heard English stole a bicycle from the Bundaberg Spanish Motor Inn on October 3.

About a week later, English and a 15-year-old accomplice tried to break in to Coronation Hall, but found a side door was open. The pair helped themselves to sandwiches and biscuits, and English pocketed more food.

English later used an ice pick to smash the console window at Liberty service station.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi said about 3.20am, English and his friend had passed by Learmonth's Foodworks and saw newspapers had been delivered.

CCTV footage showed the teens climbing onto the dock in the delivery area, before piling newspapers on top of cardboard and paper.

The teens then set the piles alight. The pair then blew on the piles in an effort to spread the blaze.

When police questioned English about his motivation, he said he wanted attention and it was "just another day being d---heads".

"Well I keep telling everyone; I want to go on the news. I don't know why I want to, but I want to be on the news," English told officers.

"I don't know what I was thinking that night, just 'fire, fire, fire' and look at that pile bro, we've got two lighters, let's go."

Ms Soldi said English's "candid" admission to police showed a "total lack of respect" for the offending.

English has previously appeared in court for stealing property from a homeless man, stealing alcohol and carrying a steak knife.

"They (the new offences) show a concerning escalation in antisocial behaviour," she said. Defence barrister Callan Cassidy told the court English, had been diagnosed with ADHD at school and needed to "grow up".

"Yes his chronological age is 19 years old but you may get the true level of his maturity from his comments to police ... he is immature," he said.

Mr Cassidy said English had now stopped drinking and using marijuana and was living with his grandparents.

He submitted for Judge Michael Rackemann to impose community service to "drive home the message of this level of stupidity ... causing damage to property for no good reason".

English was handed down 40 hours of community service and ordered to complete 12 months probation.

Judge Rackemann did not record a conviction, due to English's age.