Two people killed in separate balcony falls overnight

A 19-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony and four people have been taken to hospital after a party on the Gold Coast overnight.

The deceased teenager from Brisbane was found dead at the foot of an apartment building on View Ave, Surfers Paradise around 3.19am.

It's understood he was partying with a group of friends when he fell four storeys.

Queensland Ambulance told news.com.au seven people were assessed at the scene and four people were taken to Robina Hospital in stable conditions.

Police say a crime scene has been set up.

"Investigations are underway to determine the cause and what may have taken place in the lead-up," police said in a statement.

Also overnight, a woman has been found dead in Sydney's Darling Harbour after mysteriously falling from the balcony of a luxury hotel.

The woman's body was discovered about 8pm last night after emergency services were called to Sussex Street to reports of a fall from the Hyatt Regency hotel in the city's CBD.

A crime scene has been set up. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

It is unknown if the woman died from the fall or was already dead beforehand.

Police have not yet formally identified the woman.

A crime scene has been set up and a police investigation has been launched into her death.

