An 18-year-old man has died after the car he was driving smashed into a pole in a northern Queensland city.

At about 3:40am, emergency services were called to Percy Street, West End in Townsville, following reports of a car hitting a pole.

Upon arrival, an 18-year-old Cranbrook man was located deceased at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit continue to investigate the cause of the accident.