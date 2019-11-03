Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The teen was airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition. Credit: Channel 7.
The teen was airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition. Credit: Channel 7.
News

Teen dies in kitesurfing accident

3rd Nov 2019 6:19 AM

A 14-year-old boy has died after a kitesurfing incident in Sydney.

Police say the boy got caught in a gust of wind off Silver Beach at Kurnell on Saturday afternoon, and landed heavily on rocks.

He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition, but later died.

Two people who tried to help the teenager were initially believed to be missing as well but were later found by authorities, Nine News reported.

Marine Area Command officers are looking into the incident and speaking to witnesses and the boy's family.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

- AAP

More Stories

death editors picks kitesurfing seniors-news tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New VMR boat 'a second arrow to our bow'

        premium_icon New VMR boat 'a second arrow to our bow'

        News 'We're extremely grateful for the support from sponsors and the community in the Whitsundays,'

        Pure determination and no men: The secrets to a long life

        premium_icon Pure determination and no men: The secrets to a long life

        People and Places Bowen resident Jean Dray shares her tips for a long and happy life as she blows out...

        Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        premium_icon Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        Parenting Survey reveals why Aussie children are sexting

        World cup rookie helps claim ‘big win’ for Aussies

        premium_icon World cup rookie helps claim ‘big win’ for Aussies

        Cricket Getting back into indoor cricket after 20 years away was a monumental task for this...