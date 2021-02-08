Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen driver of stolen car arrested

by Shayla Bulloch
8th Feb 2021 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER allegedly driving a stolen car involved in a fatal crash has been arrested after trying to run from police through the backstreets of Rasmussen.

Police closed in on an 18-year-old who was hiding inside a Lina St home about 8.45am after he was spotted driving a stolen Toyota HiAce mini-van around the city with two other children inside.

The Townsville Bulletin understands he is alleged to have been driving a stolen Hyundai which was rammed by a Holden Statesman on Friday night, and involved in the death of Jennifer Board, 22.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The stolen car was first spotted speeding along the Ring Rd about 7.15am with two other juveniles in the car.

It was spotted driving dangerously on Elphinstone St and Kern Brothers Dr.

The car was then reportedly spotted on Gollogly Dr about 8am, and again on Santal Dr with a flat tyre a short time later.

A resident on Lina Ct spotted the man jump fences and hide inside a house at the end of the cul-de-sac street.

Jennifer Board was killed in a fatal crash on Friday night.
Jennifer Board was killed in a fatal crash on Friday night.

It is understood police stormed the home and arrested the man.

He was taken to Townsville Watchhouse.

The stolen mini-van was found dumped at the end of Geoffrey St.

The other two juveniles ran from the scene, and one has been arrested.

It is understood the other is still on the run.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Teen driver of stolen car arrested

Jennifer Board with her new motorbike.
Jennifer Board with her new motorbike.

More Stories

Show More
car theft crime editors picks fatal crash jennifer board teen driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Next step for game-changing Urannah Dam project

        Premium Content Revealed: Next step for game-changing Urannah Dam project

        Environment Draft terms of reference for an environmental-impact statement closed late last month.

        Plans for jaw-dropping resort at Shingley Beach unveiled

        Premium Content Plans for jaw-dropping resort at Shingley Beach unveiled

        Business The complex would tower above current height limits and include a rooftop bar...

        BIG LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content BIG LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Proserpine Magistrates Court

        Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Premium Content Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Education More than 350 Qld schools set to be reviewed by education department