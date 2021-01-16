Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The teenage girl was pulled unconscious from pool.
The teenage girl was pulled unconscious from pool.
News

Teen drowns at public pool

by James Hall
16th Jan 2021 8:54 AM

A young girl has died in hospital after being pulled unconscious from a public pool on Friday afternoon in the NSW's Hunter Valley.

Emergency services were called to the Maitland Aquatic Centre about 3.30pm, when paramedics took over from lifeguards who had been performing CPR on the 13-year-old.

The girl was transferred to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a critical condition.

The girl was pulled from the pool on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps.
The girl was pulled from the pool on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps.

At 8.30pm, police confirmed the girl had died.

The identity of the 13-year-old has not been released at this stage and NSW Police are investigating the cause of the death.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Paramedics were called to the pool. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Paramedics were called to the pool. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Originally published as Teen drowns at public pool

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Protester compared to Sir David Attenborough in Bowen court

        Premium Content Protester compared to Sir David Attenborough in Bowen court

        Crime An 81-year-old environmentalist was one of two people who faced the magistrate after trespassing at Abbot Point.

        Yikes! Woman goes for swim in croc-infested Proserpine River

        Premium Content Yikes! Woman goes for swim in croc-infested Proserpine River

        Environment Police: Precautions must be taken around the river and other crocodile habitats

        Bravus gets more time for environmental measures

        Premium Content Bravus gets more time for environmental measures

        Environment Adani Australia has been given additional time.

        Hope new gel blaster legislation will weed out bad eggs

        Premium Content Hope new gel blaster legislation will weed out bad eggs

        Information A Whitsunday business owner has praised the updated laws that will come into effect...