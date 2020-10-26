Teen faces court over fatal Teewah Beach rollover

Mackenzie Liam Simpson leaves court after facing one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

A 19-year-old man charged over his friend's death has faced court alone.

Police will allege Mackenzie Liam Simpson was dangerously driving a Toyota Landcruiser on Teewah Beach on August 23 when it rolled, killing Bray Park teen Tyreece Pilot.

Mr Pilot died at the scene after emergency services were able to access the remote location's camping ground.

Police at the time said Mr Simpson, from Cashmere, escaped with minor injuries and was taken to Nambour Hospital.

He made his first appearance in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday charged with dangerously operating a vehicle causing death.

He was not accompanied by friends or family.

Lawyer Anna Smith appeared as town agent for Ajis Legal.

She asked the matter be adjourned for seven weeks for the firm to collect a brief of evidence.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said the matter would eventually be sent to the District Court.

He adjourned the matter to December 18 when Mr Simpson's appearance is excused in the Magistrates Court.

Mr Pilot has been remembered as "one of the most caring kids out there".