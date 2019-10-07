Teenager battles food giant Subway over pay deal

Subway worker April Schenk is fighting to have her EBA retired. Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL

Subway worker April Schenk is fighting to have her EBA retired. Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl is fighting for the rights of Subway workers after she discovered she was being paid less than the national minimum standard.

April Schenk was working a few shifts a week at the Coolalinga Subway in the NT when she realised her enterprise bargain­ing agreement, which was created in 2008, did not cover evening, weekend or public holiday penalty rates.

The agreement - which expired in 2012 - still currently covers workers at Subway Coolalinga, Gateway, Palmerston, Northlakes and Berrimah. The agreement expired in 2012 but workers had not been updated to the Fast Food Award.

Under Fair Work Australia law, all current EBAs must meet, or have better conditions, than the award.

April contacted her union, the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association (SDA), which wrote to her employer. SDA secretary Josh Peak said the old agreement was costing April, and her colleagues, thousands of dollars each year.

"It's not reasonable that workers today are still being paid under that agreement," he said. "April was 6 years old when this agreement was made." Following contact from the union,

April was offered a $3000 settlement from Subway and a separate contract, which included a non-disclosure agreement.

However, the teen decided to turn it down.

"I thought about my co-workers and they're such hard workers," April said.

"They deserve to be paid properly too."

She was then offered an additional $1000 but still would not sign. She has now, with the help of the SDA, filed at the Fair Work Commission to terminate the old agreement.

"The SDA is committed to ripping up dodgy, outdated agreements - like this one - that deny workers' their fair share," Mr Peak said. "Subway workers deserve to be covered by an agreement or award that reflects the minimum pay and working standards as of 2019, not 2008."

The owner of the Subway stores was contacted for comment.