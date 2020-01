TEEN INJURED: A teenage girl was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after a fall from her horse south-west of Bundaberg yesterday.

TEEN INJURED: A teenage girl was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after a fall from her horse south-west of Bundaberg yesterday.

A TEENAGE girl was flown to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday after she fell from a horse.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter flew to a property south-west of Bundaberg at 5pm where a QAS critical care flight paramedic worked with local paramedics.

The girl suffered suspected head and neck injuries and was transported to hospital in a stable condition.