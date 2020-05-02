Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has been flown to hospital after crashing his motorbike. Photo: Courtesy RACQ Lifeflight Rescue
A teenager has been flown to hospital after crashing his motorbike. Photo: Courtesy RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Courtesy RACQ Lifeflight
Breaking

Teen flown to hospital after trail bike hits tree

Felicity Ripper
2nd May 2020 2:56 PM | Updated: 5:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5pm

A TEENAGER has suffered suspected internal injuries after crashing his trail bike in state forest on the Coast.

It's believed the boy was riding with friends and family at Beerwah when he lost control and hit a tree just before noon.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene just about 12.30pm. 

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesman said the aeromedical crew worked with local paramedics to treat the teenager for a broken leg and suspected internal injuries.

Once he was stabilised for the flight, he was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter lands at Beerwah.
The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter lands at Beerwah. Courtesy RACQ Lifeflight

EARLIER:

A TEENAGER has been flown to hospital after hitting a tree on his motorbike just before noon.

Critical care paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to Range Rd at Beerwah about 11.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his late teens sustained "significant chest and leg injuries".

The teen was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

beerwah crash motorbike rescue helicopter
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus’ impact on cancer crusader’s cycle

        premium_icon Coronavirus’ impact on cancer crusader’s cycle

        News Brent Bundy has unexpectedly called Airlie Beach home for two months during a charity cycle to Cairns.

        Most common Covid-19 questions as asked by you

        premium_icon Most common Covid-19 questions as asked by you

        Health Mackay Public Health Unit director Brigid Fenech answers your most commonly asked...

        ‘As the crow flies’: Where you can travel this weekend

        premium_icon ‘As the crow flies’: Where you can travel this weekend

        News The 50km travel restrictions are ‘as the crow flies’, so where can Bowen residents...

        How Mackay’s disease detectives are winning virus war

        premium_icon How Mackay’s disease detectives are winning virus war

        Health The most mundane things in our lives can provide the crucial link in the...