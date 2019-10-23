Funeral for teen found dead after crash

A SOUTHBROOK teenager who was found dead following a single vehicle rollover has been laid to rest.

Justin Isaac Moore, 18, was ejected from the Toyota Hilux he was driving after losing control on Jimna Springs Rd in Southbrook, on the Darling Downs, sometime overnight on October 6.

Police said a passer-by discovered the overturned ute on the gravel road about 7.15am on October 7.

A farewell service for "Moorie" was held at the Pittsworth Lutheran Church on Hadley Street and at the Pittsworth Cemetery Wednesday.

Mr Moore, described as a "quiet and shy kid," was the beloved son of Lyn and Grahame and brother of Caitlyn.

Justin Isaac Moore, 18, was killed in a single vehicle car rollover in early October. Picture: Facebook

He was also the grandson of Merv and Bernice Jannusch and well-known Pittsworth business owner Lionel Moore of Moore Trailers Pty Ltd.

Queensland Police said Mr Moore had been driving east when the crash happened.

Inspector Paul James said a preliminary investigation into the crash had determined the apprentice boilermaker was the sole occupant of the ute and was not wearing a seat belt.

"It was a single vehicle accident and we don't believe anyone else was involved," he said.

Inspector James said an ongoing investigation included piecing together where Mr Moore had come from prior to the crash.

"He had been at a pub, the Southbrook Hotel, the previous night," he said.

"But he hadn't been at the pub just prior to the accident."

There was nothing to suggest in the information given to officers that Mr Moore, a 2017 graduate of Pittsworth State High School, had been overly intoxicated.

Inspector James said investigators from the Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit were waiting on results of toxicology tests.