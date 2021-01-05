Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenager has been found lying in a Sydney street overnight with critical injuries as police launch an investigation into what happened.
A teenager has been found lying in a Sydney street overnight with critical injuries as police launch an investigation into what happened.
Crime

Teen found with horror head injuries

by Evin Priest
5th Jan 2021 7:13 AM

Police are searching for answers after finding a teenage boy with critical injuries lying in a residential street in Sydney's Hills District overnight.

Just before 10.30pm last night, emergency services were called to Perseus Circuit at Kellyville following the discovery of a 16-year-old boy suffering head injuries.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the teenager at the scene before rushing him to Westmead Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers attached to The Hills Police Area Command established a crime scene to investigate what happened.

Officers are continuing their inquiries to try and determine what caused the teenager's injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Castle Hill Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Teen found with horror head injuries

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big ticket items on Whitsunday council to-do list for 2021

        Premium Content Big ticket items on Whitsunday council to-do list for 2021

        Council News The mayor says there is plenty of projects in the works across the region this year.

        Former Banjo’s chef attacks apprentice in broad daylight

        Premium Content Former Banjo’s chef attacks apprentice in broad daylight

        Crime The court heard the victim was more than a decade younger than the chef.

        ‘Bewildered’: Dawson MP slams NQ insurance report

        Premium Content ‘Bewildered’: Dawson MP slams NQ insurance report

        Insurance ACCC: ‘We had people in tears because for the first time in their life, they were...

        What Mackay, Whitsundays can expect from TC Imogen system

        Premium Content What Mackay, Whitsundays can expect from TC Imogen system

        Weather System to move in later in the week and deliver solid falls.