A man allegedly attacked three tourists in Airlie Beach. Photo: File
Crime

Teen girl one of three allegedly targeted in ‘random attack’

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
A man has been remanded in police custody after an alleged random attack on three tourists, including a 15-year-old girl, in Airlie Beach.

Ben Ko briefly faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged with four counts of common assault and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police claim the assaults occurred about 3.50pm on Friday while the tourists were shopping at a business on the Airlie Beach main street.

It is alleged the 35-year-old man assaulted three people, but two of the people were assaulted multiple times.

The alleged victims – a 15-year-old girl, 35-year-old man and 44-year-old woman – were not known to Mr Ko.

During court proceedings on Monday, police prosecutor Acting Senior Sergeant Jay Merchant said the assaults were “random attacks” on members of the public.

Mr Ko, who stood in the dock in jeans and a T-shirt, told Magistrate James Morton he did not want a lawyer and wanted to represent himself because he felt he could “do a better job”.

Mr Ko said he lived in Noosa and was looking for work, but wanted to dispute the charges and “press charges on the accusers”.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until his next court date on February 15.

