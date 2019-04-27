Teen girl slashed in vicious street attack

Ambulance crews treated the girl for serious lacerations to her legs and head. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

A terrifying attack has left a teenage girl in hospital with severe cuts, after a night out with a friend on Sydney's north shore on Friday night.

The 15-year-old girl had been hanging out with a 16-year-old boy in Willoughby, on the Lower North Shore of Sydney, about 10.50pm, when they got into an argument with another couple.

Police blocked of Willoughby Road while they searched for the couple responsible for the attack. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The fight escalated and the girl was slashed and cut on her legs and sustained a serious laceration to the back of her head.

Her friend was allegedly punched in the head before his phone was stolen.

The vicious attack occurred just 100 metres from the Channel 9 Headquarters in Willoughby.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, where they found the young girl seriously hurt.

The teenage girl was treated on site for serious lacerations.

She was treated on site before she was taken to Randwick Children's Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition this morning.

The boy returned to the scene shortly after to help police with their investigation.

Investigators interview the boy involved in the attack as well as surrounding neighbours who witnessed the fight. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

North Shore police are now searching for the couple responsible for the attack and have asked members of the public to come forward with any information from Friday night.