Crime

Teen girls bash grandma as kids watch on

by KEAGAN ELDER
17th Nov 2020 7:18 PM
A grandmother has been bashed by two teenage girls in front of her three grandchildren.

Police have charged two teenagers with serious assault following the incident at Long Tan Pool in Heatley on Saturday.

It will be alleged the 65-year-old grandmother was attempting to put her three grandchildren into her car after a visit to the pool when she was approached by two girls about 3.15pm.

After an exchange of words, it will be alleged the two girls began assaulting the grandmother.

The woman's grandson, 10, and a female lifeguard, 17, tried to intervene and were also assaulted.

People nearby came to assist and the two girls fled off in the direction of Finnerty St.

A 14-year-old Oonoonba girl and a 13-year-old Cranbrook girl have each been charged with one count of serious assault, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts each of common assault.

The girls are expected to appear in the Townsville Children's Court.

