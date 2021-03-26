Teen girls ‘murder UberEats driver’

Two teen girls, aged 13 and 15, have been arrested for murder after they allegedly used a stun gun to rob an UberEats driver and caused a crash that killed him.

The shocking incident took place in the 1200 block of Van Street SE near the Nationals Park in Washington DC, on Tuesday.

Footage captured by a witness shows a damaged grey sedan flipped on its side while two National Guard troops are pulling the two girls out of the car.

The victim, delivery driver Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was identified by his family on Wednesday.

According to his family, Mr Anwar was a Pakistani immigrant, who left behind a wife, three adult children and four grandchildren.

"He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the US in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family," the family said in a statement.

"The loss for his family is immeasurable."

Metropolitan Police Department said the 13-year-old from Southeast DC and a 15-year-old from Fort Washington, Maryland are facing felony murder and carjacking charges.

The two girls have not been named because of their age.

Police said that Mr Anwar was in his car about a block north of Nationals Park when the two girls assaulted him using a stun gun and tried to steal his car.

A witness told News4 the victim struggled with the girls.

The victim's car then crashed and flipped onto its side.

Police who arrived at the scene at about 4.30pm found Mr Anwar with life-threatening injuries and even though he was rushed to hospital he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Uber has also offered its condolences in a statement.

"We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad's family during this difficult time," the statement said.

"We're grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation."

The victim's niece has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a traditional Islamic funeral.

Lehra Bogino wrote in the description, "Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one.

"He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly.

"Words cannot describe how our family is feeling currently.

"Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind.

"We will carry him with us always, but it doesn't take the pain away of losing him so tragically and so unexpectedly soon."

