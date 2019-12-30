Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
30th Dec 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 17-year-old boy after a teenager sustained a serious stab wound outside a unit complex in North Booval on Saturday night.

It will be alleged around 11.30pm the boy was said to have forced an 18-year-old man out of a vehicle on Gledson St before "stabbing" him in the abdomen with a broken glass bottle.

A struggle ensued between the two teenagers, when the 17-year-old fell onto broken glass on the drive way.

The 18-year-old man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The 17-year-old, who was believed to be known to the victim, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

He has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

court news ipswich court north booval police teen stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One taken to hospital after highway crash

        premium_icon One taken to hospital after highway crash

        News Patient suffers neck injuries in two-vehicle crash at Bowen.

        A 10km cure to ring in 2020

        premium_icon A 10km cure to ring in 2020

        News This “contagious” New Year’s Day event could be just what the doctor ordered.

        Wild Oats XI’s secret to success

        premium_icon Wild Oats XI’s secret to success

        Sport The vessel hailing from Hamilton Island added to it’s racing accolades at the 75th...

        HIGHWAY OPEN: Two people taken to hospital

        premium_icon HIGHWAY OPEN: Two people taken to hospital

        News At least one car has rolled in a multi-vehicle highway smash involving nine...