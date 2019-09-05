Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Colin Ivory was at Coomera Police Station today. He wants Cameron Caldwell charged with assault following an altercation at ioesco restaurant, Sanctuary Cove on Sunday night.
Colin Ivory was at Coomera Police Station today. He wants Cameron Caldwell charged with assault following an altercation at ioesco restaurant, Sanctuary Cove on Sunday night.
Crime

Teen hands himself in to police

by Talisa Eley
5th Sep 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have confirmed a teenager has handed himself in to police, hours after the brother of ex-bikie Ben "Notorious" Geppert was stabbed to death in a Gold Coast dog park.

The 18-year-old Coomera man went to Coomera police station to speak with police last night, a spokeswoman said.

He is co-operating with police.

No charges have been laid.

Last night a major manhunt involving the police helicopter was underway.

Police were called to Frascott Park at Varsity Lakes about 5.40pm on Wednesday after Harrison Geppert, younger brother of former Hells Angels bikie Ben "Notorious" Geppert, suffered fatal stab wounds to his back.

More Stories

ben geppert editors picks qps stabbing

Top Stories

    DRINK-DRIVERS: Woman caught 'sneaking home' to dogs' aid

    premium_icon DRINK-DRIVERS: Woman caught 'sneaking home' to dogs' aid

    Crime Motorist caught at three times the alcohol limit was going home to tend to pets before a fireworks display. She was one of five in court for drink-driving.

    Magpies feeling peckish: swooping hotspots revealed

    premium_icon Magpies feeling peckish: swooping hotspots revealed

    Environment Avoid the wrath of territorial magpies with this handy map

    'My husband and I could not get anybody out of the car'

    premium_icon 'My husband and I could not get anybody out of the car'

    News The 2005 crash has stayed with her forever.

    Airlie All Stars to return

    Airlie All Stars to return

    Music Airlie Beach Festival of Music welcomes final headline acts.