A jellyfish warning sign in Airlie Beach.
News

Teen hospitalised after jellyfish sting in Cannonvale

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
13th Mar 2021 9:06 AM
Premium Content

A 16-year-old girl spent Friday night recovering in hospital after she was stung by a jellyfish in Cannonvale.

The girl was on a jetski when she reported pain in her right lower leg about 6pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said she was taken to an area off Schnapper St and received treatment from paramedics.

The teenager was then taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown what type of jellyfish was responsible for the sting.

Last Saturday, two boys were taken to hospital after being stung by jellyfish, which prompted the closure of a Mackay beach.

The children, aged 15 and 12, had been in water off Bucasia Esplanade when they were stung on their lower limbs.

Mackay Daily Mercury

