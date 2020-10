A teenager was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in Bowen last night. Photo: File

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital after his motorbike hit a pole in Bowen.

Paramedics responded to the crash Argyle Park Rd about 8.15pm yesterday.

The 18-year-old man was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.