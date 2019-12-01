Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage kitesurfer has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a wind gust lifted him 5m and slammed him back into the water at Noosa Heads.
A teenage kitesurfer has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a wind gust lifted him 5m and slammed him back into the water at Noosa Heads.
Breaking

Teen kitesurfer critical after five-metre fall

by Danielle O’Neal
30th Nov 2019 5:48 PM | Updated: 1st Dec 2019 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER is in a critical condition following a kitesurfing accident at the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to the incident on the shoreline of Claude Batten Drive at Noosa Heads at 4.25pm.

The male teenager suffered serious chest injuries and nearly drowned.

It is understood the teenager was on the water kitesurfing when a gust of wind lifted him up 5 metres and threw him back into the water.

He was pulled from the water by the Waverunner rescue jet ski and brought to shore where critical care paramedics treated him at the scene.

The teenager has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in critical condition.

accident critical editors picks kitesurf kitesurfing noosa heads rescue

Just In

    Plan changed for declaration

    Plan changed for declaration
    • 1st Dec 2019 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        OBITUARY: He lied about his age to serve his country

        premium_icon OBITUARY: He lied about his age to serve his country

        People and Places He will be remembered for his gentleness, kindness and his devotion to his family...

        GW3 talks superyacht opportunities with Deputy PM

        premium_icon GW3 talks superyacht opportunities with Deputy PM

        News The group was part of a Northern Australia delegation to Canberra.

        FISHING REPORT: Early bird gets the better bites

        FISHING REPORT: Early bird gets the better bites

        Fishing Find out what's biting where before heading out this weekend.