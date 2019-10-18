Teen lied about age before hotel sex, court told

A MERRIMAC man accused of picking up a 14-year-old girl at Southport and taking her to a hotel for sex was told the girl could not go to the casino because she left her identification at home, a court was told.

And in giving evidence yesterday, a friend of the man said the girl had told him she was 18.

Karl Gallet has pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court to nine counts of carnal knowledge of a child under 16.

It is alleged he met the girl crossing the road outside Australia Fair before picking her up in Southport and taking her to a Carrara hotel for two nights and then to his parents' place.

He is accused of having sex with her nine times.

Gallet's best friend, Wayne Freemantle, yesterday told the jury of seven men and five women that he was there when Gallet first met the girl.

Mr Freemantle said the girl approached Gallet at the crossing while they were having a cigarette.

He said about five seconds later Gallet followed her across the road.

Mr Freemantle said Gallet returned and went to get his car.

While on the way to the car Gallet received a call, the jury was told.

Mr Freemantle said after they left the car park, the pair circled around Scarborough Street once before Gallet saw the girl and offered her a lift.

The court was told Gallet told the girl he was meeting friends at the casino and asked her to go along.

"(The girl) said I don't have my ID on me, I left it at home," Mr Freemantle said.

The jury was told Gallet offered to go to her house to pick up her identification but the girl refused because she "had problems with her mum".

Defence lawyer Jason Buckland, instructed by Ashkan Tai Lawyers, asked Mr Freemantle if the girl said "words to the effect I am hung over and would much rather hang with you".

"Correct," Mr Freemantle said.

The court was told the girl told the pair she could get into pubs without her identification because she "knew guys who work there".

Court heard Gallet was told she had left her ID at home. Picture: Jerad Williams

Mr Freemantle said that later, when Gallet was in a service station, the girl told him she was 18.

On the first day of the trial the girl, in a police interview played to the court, claimed she had told Gallet she was 14.

She told police Gallet had told her to wash thoroughly after sex and told her he was scared about someone finding out because she was so young.

The trial continues today.