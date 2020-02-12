Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WEAPON: Cody George pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place.
WEAPON: Cody George pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place.
News

Teen says Gatton is unsafe, carries knife for protection

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
12th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"THE Lockyer Valley is not a safe place."

This is Cody George's take on the region and why the 19-year-old carries a gold-coloured knife in his bag.

Police stopped George at the College View BP at 11pm on January 19.

When they walked in, they noticed two men who suddenly seemed "uncomfortable".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Gatton Magistrates Court the pair were seated in the restaurant section carrying small shoulder bags.

"They appeared disturbed by police presence so police exited the service station and waited for the pair to approach their own vehicle," Sgt Windsor said.

When George and his companion walked from the shop back to a car outside, police approached them.

The officers detained the car and searched the bags George and his friend had with them in the petrol station.

"In (George's) shoulder bag, they found a gold-coloured folding knife," Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard George told police the reason he had the knife was because the Lockyer Valley was not a safe place and he was carrying the knife for self-defence.

The court heard George had a history of drug use - and was currently on probation - but his lawyer said George was clean at the moment.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told George he only had a short criminal history but noted he had been put on probation in November.

"There's nobody here from Probation and Parole today but I take it they probably won't be doing anything other than giving you a caution about this matter," Ms Ryan said.

George was fined $300 and the knife was ordered to be destroyed.

A conviction was not recorded.

court crimes self defence
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Raffle to raise funds for brave four-year-old

        premium_icon Raffle to raise funds for brave four-year-old

        News Elijah Deveigne from Cannonvale was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer late last year.

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Dad and daughter duo ride for cerebral palsy

        premium_icon Dad and daughter duo ride for cerebral palsy

        News Raising money for CPL, the pair will ride from Bowen to Birdsville.

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Love affair with pests still strong 25 years on

        premium_icon Love affair with pests still strong 25 years on

        News A successful Whitsundays business is celebrating a 25-year love affair with pests...

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Rocket-fuelled’ man: ’I’ll burn the watch house down’

        premium_icon ‘Rocket-fuelled’ man: ’I’ll burn the watch house down’

        Crime The man spat on an officer’s face before jumping out a back window.

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM