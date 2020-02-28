Teen wrote 'IS' in murder victim’s blood

A TEENAGER who stabbed a service station attendant to death during a crime spree in southern NSW dipped his fingers in his victim's blood and scrawled "IS" on the wall.

Details of the crimes of the teenager and his accomplice, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been revealed in documents tendered as the pair face a sentence hearing in the NSW Supreme Court today.

They were aged 16 and 15 when they attacked 29-year-old Zeeshan Akbar inside a Queanbeyan Caltex in April 2017.

Both have pleaded guilty to murder and several other offences related to their violent rampage on the evening of April 6 and morning of April 7.

Victim Zeeshan Akbar.

Mr Akbar died in a pool of blood after being stabbed three times by the offender who can only be identified as DM, a 16-year-old at the time.

He had let the pair inside the Bungendore Road service station at 11.46pm.

The agreed statement of facts revealed DM stabbed Mr Akbar in the back before putting his hand around his neck.

The other teen, known as DS, jumped the counter and attempted to remove a cash register till while DM continued to stab Mr Akbar at the rear of the store.

"(DM) approached Akbar who was lying on the floor, (DM) dipped his finger in Akbar's blood, walked to the glass window, and wrote the letter 'I' on it," a statement of agreed facts said.

"He then returned to Akbar, once again dipped his finger in his blood, walked to the glass window, and wrote the letter 'S'."

The agreed facts state one teen wrote IS in the victim’s blood. Picture: Kym Smith

The pair made off with the cash register and cigarettes.

Earlier in the night, DM smashed a beer bottle over the head of a 34-year-old man and has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Both teens were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal after attempting to rob a 41-year-old man in his apartment.

The morning after killing Mr Akbar, the pair hailed a passing motorist who DM stabbed in the chest before driving off in the car.

The man suffered a collapsed lung and Justice Geoffrey Bellew on Friday told the court he was lucky to be alive.

DM has pleaded guilty to intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Both teens have also pleaded guilty to taking and driving a motor vehicle with an occupant inside.

Their crime spree came to an end after a police pursuit when they were caught on the Monaro Highway in the ACT.

He was killed while at work.

They will be sentenced at a later date. Picture: Kym Smith