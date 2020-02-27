Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the incident in Parkinson. Picture: Peter Wallis
The scene of the incident in Parkinson. Picture: Peter Wallis
News

Teen seriously injured after being hit by car

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Feb 2020 8:49 AM | Updated: 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has sustained serious injuries after been hit by a car in Brisbane's south.

Police were called to the scene on Bannockburn Cres and Algester Rd in Parkinson at 6.54am.

The P-plater’s car plowed through a fence and tree, narrowing missing a house. Picture: Peter Wallis
The P-plater’s car plowed through a fence and tree, narrowing missing a house. Picture: Peter Wallis

The boy was treated for serious injuries by critical care paramedics at the scene and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It is understood after hitting the teen the car then drove through a fence.

The teenager’s shoe ended up on the roof after the crash. Picture: Peter Wallis
The teenager’s shoe ended up on the roof after the crash. Picture: Peter Wallis

Algester Rd is blocked in both directions between Bannockburn Cres and Nottingham Rd.

Police advice motorists to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
car editors picks hit by car injured teen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New pump station to strengthen water supply

        premium_icon New pump station to strengthen water supply

        News The addition to the Proserpine plant will improve connectivity throughout the region.

        WASTE NOT: Horticultural waste with ‘enormous value’

        premium_icon WASTE NOT: Horticultural waste with ‘enormous value’

        News Feasibility studies are being undertaken into creating food supplements and biogas...

        No more cuddles with koalas at Hamilton Island

        premium_icon No more cuddles with koalas at Hamilton Island

        News The decision was made as a move to continue a ‘commitment to koalas’.

        Punching windscreen results in supervision order

        premium_icon Punching windscreen results in supervision order

        News Punching a windscreen has resulted in a supervision order for a Laguna Quays man...