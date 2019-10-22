Menu
The teen was taken to hospital in a serious condition after falling from height on Mount Coolum yesterday evening.
Teen seriously injured after Mt Coolum fall

Ashley Carter
22nd Oct 2019 8:11 AM
A TEENAGER is in a serious condition after he fell from a cliff on Mt Coolum last night.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 5.40pm and rescue crews walked up the mountain to reach the injured male teen.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Mark Fisher said the teen was treated for head, chest and pelvic injuries at the scene.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with a critical care paramedic and a doctor on board for transport.

