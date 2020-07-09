Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted last month.
Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted last month.
Crime

Teen sexually assaulted while sleeping

by Erin Lyons
9th Jul 2020 12:01 PM

A teenage girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted by a man, whom she only met that night, while staying at a friend's house in Sydney's north.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted last month.

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Belrose on June 7 and taken to Manly police station where he was released pending further investigations.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court today.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court today.

He was rearrested at Wyong Police Station on June 24 following further investigations and was charged with having sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16.

Police allege the man was at the Belrose house to visit a woman who lives there and sexually abused the teenager while she slept on Saturday, June 6.

She woke during the alleged incident and told her friends, who alerted police.

The man was refused bail and appeared before Wyong Local Court on the same day, where he was granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court today.

Originally published as Teen sexually assaulted while sleeping

More Stories

alleged sexual assault court crime teenager

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Whitsunday council

        premium_icon Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Whitsunday council

        Council News Council has purchased two new drones to help with compliance inspections, mapping and emergency assistance.

        Drink driver wrap: Prossie police say man blew whopping .237

        premium_icon Drink driver wrap: Prossie police say man blew whopping .237

        News Drivers given date with magistrate after allegedly driving well over the alcohol...

        Living facility for sale with one major catch

        premium_icon Living facility for sale with one major catch

        Council News The Collinsville Independent Living Facility is up for sale with a big...

        What you need to know about changes at border

        premium_icon What you need to know about changes at border

        News Police have issued a renewed warning over changes to border restrictions. Here’s...