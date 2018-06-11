Teen’s defiant smile after police chase

The driver’s wounds were treated at the scene. Picture: Dean Asher

A RECKLESS teen driver - who allegedly smashed his "high-performance" BMW into three parked cars in a dramatic police pursuit - gave a bizarre reaction to the camera crews filming his downfall.

Daniel Callebaut, 18, grinned at the photographers as he sat bloodied and in cuffs on a footpath after he had allegedly led police on a dangerous chase for more than an hour.

Police allege the teen had stolen the BMW and eventually slammed it into three parked cars in Rozelle, in Sydney's inner west, at 2am on Sunday.

According to a NSW Police statement, Callebaut dashed from the car after the pursuit, but was slammed to the ground and arrested on a footpath.

"They're waiting for me to look," the teenager could be heard saying as he stared at the cameras recording his arrest.

Police allege the pursuit began when an officer clocked the black BMW sedan, which had been reported stolen from Cremorne in the city's north, cruising through nearby Warriewood.

Callebaut, who is known to police, allegedly ignored directions from officers to pull over and, instead, made a dash through Sydney's northern beaches. The pursuit was then deemed too dangerous to continue by officers at the scene.

However, the sedan was spotted again at St Ives about 15 minutes later, where it allegedly reached speeds in excess of 160km/h in a 70km/h zone.

The police chase was called off for a second time when Callebaut allegedly pulled off onto the M2 motorway, heading towards Sydney's CBD.

The pursuit lasted more than an hour. Picture: Dean Asher

It was then that police helicopters traced the car's movements, and it was shortly after this the teen allegedly slammed into three cars at a set of traffic lights on Victoria Road, in Rozelle.

"An 18-year-old man in a high-performance vehicle that he essentially can't control, crashing into other people just going about their business," Chief Inspector Phil Brooks told Nine News.

Callebaut was charged with a number of offences, including reckless driving, exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, drink driving and stealing a motor vehicle.

He was also allegedly driving without a license and used a weapon in a bid to resist arrest.

He was taken to Newtown police station where he allegedly registered a blood-alcohol-level of .08. He will appear at Manly Local Court on June 13.