Teen spat in interview room

A MAN who spat on the floor of the police station after he was arrested has been fined $1200.

Aiden William-Francis Cabassi, 19, from West Mackay, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to wilful damage of police property, being in charge of a vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said police were called to a service station in Cannonvale on December 10 where they found Cabassi and another man asleep, and with the accessories turned on in the car, and a bong on the front centre console between them.

The court was told Cabassi, a provisional licence holder, recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.103 when breath tested.

Though the passenger said the bong was his, Cabassi was charged with being in possession of it as he had knowledge of it.

When Cabassi was taken back to the police station later, he spat on the floor in the interview room five times. When police asked him about the spit he told them "he didn't mean it, it just fell out”, Mr Beamish said.

After he was released from custody, Cabassi activated the intercom and yelled obscenities at police.

Cabassi's solicitor Rosemary Varley said Cabassi had been out in Airlie Beach and intended to "sleep it off” in the car as they did not have accommodation.

He was fined $750 and lost his licence for three months for being in charge of a vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

He was also fined $300 for spitting and $150 possessing the bong.

No conviction was recorded for those two charges.