Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen stabbed at Coast house party walks himself to hospital

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
27th Oct 2019 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has taken himself to hospital overnight after he was stabbed in the stomach outside a Miami house party.

At around 11.40pm last night a group of uninvited people attended a party on Dawn Parade and were refused entry.

The party finished and as people were leaving, the 17-year-old boy was approached on the street by a group of males and was kicked, punched and stabbed with an unknown weapon.

He then attended Robina Hospital with a stab wound to abdomen.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an unlawful wounding.

Investigators are urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Dawn Parade and has dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
robina hospital stabbing house party teen

Top Stories

    WINNERS: Top gongs at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards

    premium_icon WINNERS: Top gongs at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards

    Breaking Record numbers celebrate the region's tourism industry. Here's who took out the awards.

    Business boom: The impact of festival on Airlie traders

    premium_icon Business boom: The impact of festival on Airlie traders

    Business It's 'one of the most significant weekends of the year' for business

    Racing’s bold blueprint to knock off rugby league

    premium_icon Racing’s bold blueprint to knock off rugby league

    Horses "We’re both a sport and an industry"

    Our highest-paid tradies revealed

    premium_icon Our highest-paid tradies revealed

    News Australia's highest paying trades have been revealed.