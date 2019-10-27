Teen stabbed at Coast house party walks himself to hospital

A TEENAGER has taken himself to hospital overnight after he was stabbed in the stomach outside a Miami house party.

At around 11.40pm last night a group of uninvited people attended a party on Dawn Parade and were refused entry.

The party finished and as people were leaving, the 17-year-old boy was approached on the street by a group of males and was kicked, punched and stabbed with an unknown weapon.

He then attended Robina Hospital with a stab wound to abdomen.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an unlawful wounding.

Investigators are urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Dawn Parade and has dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police.